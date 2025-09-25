Brownlee (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Brownlee will have to wait at least one more day before participating in practice with his new team. The 2024 fifth-rounder was traded by the Titans to the Jets on Tuesday, and he is expected to serve in a rotational role in the Jets' secondary. Brownlee will have two more opportunities to practice ahead of Monday's AFC East tilt against the Dolphins.