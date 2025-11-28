default-cbs-image
Brownlee (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Brownlee was added to the injury report Friday, logging a DNP, so it sounds like his status could come down to the wire Sunday. Acquired from the Titans in September, Brownlee's snap rate plummeted in Week 12 against Baltimore, and it's unclear if it had anything to do with this hip injury.

