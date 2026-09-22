The Jets signed McClain from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.

The Jets needed depth at wide receiver due to Omar Cooper (ankle), Tim Patrick (groin) and, most recently, Arian Smith (knee) being on injured reserve. The Jets now have four healthy wide receivers on the active roster in McClain, Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and Isaiah Williams. McClain joined the Jets in early May as an undrafted free agent following his final college season at Arizona State, when he caught 31 passes for 441 yards and one touchdown across 13 games.