Folk went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers.

Folk opened Sunday's scoring with a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter before converting on a 51-yard try late in the second to give the Jets a nine-point lead. Folk signed with the Jets in late July after spending the prior two seasons with the Titans, during which he was one of the most accurate kickers in the league. Next up for Folk and the Jets is an AFC East clash against the Bills on Sunday, Sept. 14.