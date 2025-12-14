Folk made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his point-after tries during the Jets' 48-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Folk made easy work of a 41-yarder late in the second quarter before sneaking in a 51-yard field goal early in the third frame. It's the 10th time this season that the veteran kicker has made at least two field goals in a game. Folk is now 25-for-26 on field-goal attempts and 21-for-21 on extra-point tries through 14 regular-season games.