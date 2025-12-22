Folk made both of his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 29-6 loss to the Saints.

Folk converted on 29- and 36-yard field-goal tries in the first half but wasn't given any other opportunities to score during Sunday's loss. The 41-year-old has been one of the NFL's best kickers this season, making 27 of 28 field-goal attempts and all 21 of his point-after tries through 15 games. His next opportunity to kick will come in the Week 17 matchup against the Patriots.