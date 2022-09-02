The Jets placed Curry (hamstring) on injured reserve Thursday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Curry initially signed with the Jets in March of 2021 but missed the entire season after being placed on the reserve/NFI list at the end of August. He'll now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the 2022 campaign due to a hamstring issue that's lingered since the beginning of training camp. The 2012 second-round pick has totaled 32.5 sacks and 194 tackles across 123 career games, but it's unclear how productive he'll be after not appearing in a game for over a year.