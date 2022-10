Curry (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will play in Sunday's game against the Packers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Curry hasn't appeared in game action since 2020, as he missed the 2021 season with an illness. He's also been absent from the first four games of the Jets' current campaign due to a hamstring injury. He'll likely be on a limited snap count but should occupy a rotational role along the defensive line.