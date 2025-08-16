Jets' Xavier Gipson: Questionable to return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gipson (shoulder) is questionable to return to Saturday's preseason game against the Giants.
Gipson has been dealing with a shoulder issue for two weeks but suited up to play Saturday. However, he exited early and went to the locker room after returning one kickoff for 23 yards.
More News
-
Jets' Xavier Gipson: Slated to play vs. Giants•
-
Jets' Xavier Gipson: Sidelined at least a week•
-
Jets' Xavier Gipson: Injures shoulder Saturday•
-
Jets' Xavier Gipson: Regresses in second NFL season•
-
Jets' Xavier Gipson: No touches on offense again•
-
Jets' Xavier Gipson: Game-ending fumble in loss•