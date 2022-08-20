Seattle released Iyiegbuniwe on Saturday, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports.
He'll immediately become an unrestricted free agent. The 26-year-old linebacker was relegated entirely to special-teams work with the Bears last season before signing with the Seahawks in March. Now he'll hope to find another team prior to the start of the 2022 campaign.
