King did not make the Eagles' 53-man roster and was waived by the team Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

King originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent during the offseason but was eventually let go at the start of training camp. He subsequently found his way to Philadelphia and has been competing for a depth receiving role since. The Southeast Missouri State product ultimately came up short in his quest, and it now remains to be seen if he will get a chance to join the team's practice squad.