The Saints signed Brown to their practice squad Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Brown was let go by the Saints in August with an injury settlement, but he'll now return to the team's practice squad as of Tuesday. Since 2019, the 26-year-old defensive back has joined practice squads with the Bengals, Jaguars, Raiders, Washington and Saints. Brown serves as a candidate for a promotion to the team's active roster should New Orleans struggle with injuries within their secondary.