Jordan Matthews: Visiting with Titans
Matthews (knee) is visiting the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Arguably the top wideout still on the market, Matthews is looking to bounce back from a lost season in Buffalo and previously visited the Cardinals, Packers and Patriots. His ample experience playing the slot would make him a natural replacement for Eric Decker, though the Titans may believe 2017 third-round pick Taywan Taylor is ready for the role. Matthews had surgery on his left knee and right ankle in early-to-mid December, finishing the 2017 campaign with career-low marks for games (10), catches (25), targets (36), yards (282) and touchdowns (one). The 2014 second-round pick went over 800 yards in each of his first three seasons, operating as the Eagles' No. 1 receiver throughout most of that stretch.
