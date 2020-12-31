Thomas was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and subsequently waived, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas was claimed off Waivers from the Cardinals earlier this season in an attempt to address a plethora of injuries at the tight end position. He was a consistent game-day inactive in recent weeks, so this move is relatively unsurprising.
