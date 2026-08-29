The Broncos waived Manjack on Saturday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Manjack signed with the Broncos in early May as an undrafted free agent out of TCU. The 23-year-old played in all three preseason games, catching three of his four targets for 40 yards. The wide receiver will fall short of the 53-man roster and will now be subject to waivers through Monday. If Manjack remains unclaimed throughout Sunday and Monday's extended claim period, he will become a free agent able to sign with any team's 53-man roster or practice squad.