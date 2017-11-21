Josh Johnson: Released by Houston
Johnson was released by the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson was signed by Houston two weeks ago to operate as a depth quarterback after Deshaun Watson (knee) was placed on injured reserve. He never saw any snaps in Houston with T.J. Yates operating as the top backup to new starter Tom Savage.
