Josh Love: Signing with Rams

Love is expected to sign with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The San Jose State product went unselected during the draft but didn't wait long before agreeing to terms with a team. Love completed 293 of 481 passes for 3,923 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions during his senior season.

