Kaevon Merriweather: Placed on practice-squad IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merriweather (knee) was placed on the Texans' practice-squad injured list Thursday.
Merriweather won't be available to play in the postseason due to the knee injury he sustained in Houston's regular-season finale. The Texans signed fellow safety K'Von Wallace to the practice squad in a corresponding move.
