The Jets hosted Sutherland (abdomen) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Jets worked out multiple offensive lineman after sustaining a number of injuries to their O-line in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Jets. Sutherland spent time with the Texans during training camp but was placed on IR with an abdomen issue before being waived with an injury settlement Sept. 4.