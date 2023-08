Sutherland (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 26-year-old spent time with the Bengals, Dolphins and Commanders before signing with the Texans this offseason. Sutherland has primarily been on practice squads throughout his three-year NFL career, as he's only appeared in six games. At the moment, it's unclear what the Texas A&M product's injury is.