Jacksonville waived Robinson on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson played just five offensive snaps during his rookie season after being selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and now he's getting cut during the offseason. He'll have to look for his next opportunity to make an impression elsewhere. The battle for the fourth running back slot on the Jaguars' depth chart is now likely between 2025 seventh-rounder LeQuint Allen and UDFA Ja'Quinden Jackson.