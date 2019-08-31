Khalfani Muhammad: Let go by Broncos
Muhammad was waived by the Broncos on Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Muhammad was going to have to make an impact at training camp in order to jump the depth ahead of him, but was ultimately unable to do so. The 24-year-old has been a practice squad regular throughout his first two seasons in the league and appears on track to do so again.
