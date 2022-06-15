Willis announced his retirement from the NFL to pursue a future in the ministry, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

Willis was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft and was a consistent producer in Indianapolis' secondary over the past three seasons. He ends his career with 219 tackles, 11 pass deflections, four interceptions, 3.5 sacks and one defensive touchdown. The Colts added veterans Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts in free agency this offseason and traded up to draft Nick Cross, so the trio of newcomers will likely absorb the majority Willis' missing snaps in 2022.