Rourke (knee) has been cleared to throw and is expected to be fully cleared by the start of training camp, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Rourke played his final season at Indiana on a torn ACL and underwent surgery to address the injury Jan. 8, and his being cleared to resume throwing just ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft is ideal timing. After setting the Hoosiers' single-season record with 29 passing touchdowns (versus five interceptions), Rourke projects as a possible late-round selection in April's draft and will work for a chance to compete for a backup gig in the NFL.