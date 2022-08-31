The Eagles signed Perine to their practice squad Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Perine totaled 75 touches for 295 yards and two scores as a rookie in 2020 but was waived by the Jets ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. The Eagles have solid running backs with quality NFL experience on the active roster, but the group is only three deep. So, Perine will likely operate as an emergency depth option in case any of the aforementioned backs go down with an injury.
More News
-
La'Mical Perine: Let go by Jets•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Falls flat in preseason finale•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Finds end zone against Falcons•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Solid showing in preseason opener•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Just eight touches all season•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Inactive Sunday•