Lions' Alim McNeill: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McNeill (abdomen) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Vikings.
McNeill was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest due to an abdomen issue, and although he was initially cleared to play, it appears that the same injury is now preventing the defensive lineman from retaking the field. Tyleik Williams and Roy Lopez will be candidates to handle increased defensive snaps as long as McNeill remains sidelined.