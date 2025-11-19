Wright (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Wright managed a pair of limited sessions last week before entering the weekend as questionable, but he was active for Sunday's loss at Philadelphia, hauling in just two of seven targets for eight yards on an 83 percent snap share in the Lions' first game without Sam LaPorta (back, IR). Assuming Wednesday's restrictions are merely maintenance for the lingering ankle issue, Wright will continue to operate as the team's top tight end Sunday against the Giants.