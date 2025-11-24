Wright (neck) listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Wright played 88 percent of offensive snaps during Detroit's overtime win over the Giants in Week 12, securing three of four targets for 29 yards, but his status for Thursday's matchup against the Packers now appears uncertain due to a neck injury. It's possible the Lions are simply being cautious with Wright's health on a short week, given his position as the team's de facto starting tight end with Sam LaPorta (back) looking unlikely to return this season. Wright will have two more chances to get on the practice field ahead of Thursday's primetime divisional matchup.