Wright caught three of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 34-27 overtime win over the Giants.

With Sam LaPorta (back) looking unlikely to return this season, Wright is the top pass-catching option among Detroit's healthy tight ends, but Sunday's volume doesn't suggest he's going to have a consistent role in the offense. Over two games since LaPorta went down, Wright has managed just a 5-37-0 line on 11 targets. He'll likely need a touchdown to make much of a fantasy impact in Week 13 during a Thanksgiving clash with the Packers.