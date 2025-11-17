Wright caught two of seven targets for eight yards in Sunday night's 16-9 loss to the Eagles.

Wright stepped into the No. 1 role at tight end in Week 11 after Sam LaPorta (back) was placed on injured reserve, garnering a season-high seven targets from Jared Goff. Wright had seen just eight total targets over the team's last seven games combined, so although Goff couldn't connect with him often, the tight end appears to have absorbed a large chunk of the looks that LaPorta typically would've gotten. Wright will look to be more effective with his target share in Week 12 against the Giants.