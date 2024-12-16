Montgomery (knee) sustained an MCL injury in his knee during Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Bills, the severity of which could be season-ending, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Montgomery is undergoing additional tests on his knee Monday and will be seek a second opinion on whatever initial results he receives, but Schefter reports that at this time the standout running back is considered out indefinitely. The Lions have yet to make an official announcement regarding Montgomery's status, but the severity of his knee injury may ultimately rule him out for the remainder of the regular season, and thus the fantasy playoffs, if not the entire 2024 campaign. Montgomery's injury is the latest in a series of brutal blows for Detroit's roster, especially as the team works to mount an impactful playoff run. The lone bright spot for the Lions is that Jahmyr Gibbs remains a backfield option capable of thriving in a lead role. Beginning Sunday versus Chicago, though, it may fall to Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki to complement Gibbs in Montgomery's place.