Bell was tended to by the Lions' trainers for what appeared to be a hamstring injury Thursday, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports.

Bell pulled up with apparent discomfort in his upper left leg while running routes in practice. The non-contact nature of this apparent injury seems to indicate some kind of soft tissue injury in the rookie running back's leg. If this injury does indeed prove serious, it could prove catastrophic for Bell's chances to make the Lions' final 53-man roster this coming season.