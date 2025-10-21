Campbell recorded eight total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Monday night's 24-9 win over the Buccaneers.

Campbell finished tied for the team lead in takedowns with safety Erick Hallett, securing at least eight stops for the seventh game in a row to start the year. Additionally, the linebacker was able to get to quarterback Baker Mayfield in the first quarter, notching a sack for the second week in a row. Campbell has now registered 64 total tackles (34 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over seven contests this season.