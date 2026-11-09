Bates went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try during Sunday's 19-9 win over the Dolphins.

Bates was able to make multiple field goals for the third straight game after having done so just once over the team's first five contests this year. The kicker converted attempts from 28 and 40 yards in the first half before adding makes from 33 and 43 yards after the break. Bates has now gone 16-for-17 on field-goal tries while making all 24 of his PATs over eight games during the 2026 campaign to this point.