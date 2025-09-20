Lions' Kerby Joseph: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (knee) is questionable for Detroit's game Sunday versus the Ravens, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.
Joseph had been limited in practice and listed as questionable heading into the team's Week 2 matchup as well, so he should be good to go for Monday's matchup. He racked up three tackles (two solo) and an interception in last week's win over the Bears and will look to keep producing versus the Ravens.