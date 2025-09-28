Joseph is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns due to a knee injury.

Joseph appeared to injure his knee on the same play that D.J. Reed picked off Joe Flacco in the second quarter. Joseph was helped off the field by two trainers to avoid putting pressure on his leg before being taken to the locker room, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. Thomas Harper will likely see more snaps at safety alongside Brian Branch for as long as Joseph is sidelined.