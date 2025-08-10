Norris (neck/head) is present at team facilities in Detroit on Sunday, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Norris was transported to a local hospital after being carted off the field early in the fourth quarter of Friday's preseason game against Atlanta and pronounced to be in stable conditions, so it's encouraging to see him now back at the team's training facility. Via his personal social media accounts, Norris said Saturday morning he was "all good," per Adam Schefter of ESPN.