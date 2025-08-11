Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Norris has entered the NFL's concussion protocol, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Norris suffered a severe injury to the head/neck area during the Lions' preseason game against the Falcons on Friday, which required him to be carted off the field and transported to a local hospital. Norris was cleared to leave the hospital and returned to team facilities Sunday, and Campbell relayed that the 24-year-old safety will be brought through the concussion protocol "nice and easy."