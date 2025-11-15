Decker (shoulder/rest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Decker continues to work through a lingering shoulder injury. He was limited in the first two practices before sitting out of Friday's session, though it could have been for rest and maintenance purposes. Penei Sewell (ankle) is also listed as questionable, so Dan Skipper would be the top option to start at offensive tackle if Sewell or Decker were to be ruled out for Week 11.