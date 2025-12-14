site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Taylor Decker: Suiting up vs. Rams
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Decker (shoulder) is active for Detroit's game against the Rams on Sunday.
Decker will once again play through his shoulder injury that's bothered him throughout the season. The 31-year-old will continue to serve as the Lions' starting left tackle during Sunday's matchup.
