The Rams waived Bruss on Tuesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Bruss had been dealing with a sprained ankle, but he wasn't let go with an injury designation, suggesting he's back to full strength. The 2022 third-round pick missed his entire rookie campaign due to a torn ACL and MCL last preseason, so the Wisconsin product is still looking to make his NFL debut. If he clears waivers, Bruss will head to free agency.