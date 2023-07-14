Jackson officially announced his retirement Friday, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Jackson, who didn't play at all during the 2022 campaign, said he's officially hanging up the cleats during Friday's edition of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." The 2012 fifth-round pick ends his career with 35.5 sacks, 292 tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 106 quarterback hits, 29 passes defensed and four fumble recoveries across 10 campaigns. Jackson was a member of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 win and was named to the 2017 Pro Bowl after posting a career-high eight sacks for the Jaguars.