Malik Turner: Has tender removed
The Seahawks rescinded the exclusive rights tender from Turner on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Seattle has a clear-cut top WR duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, and after adding Phillip Dorsett in free agency, the team has decided to move on from Turner, who put up a 15-245-1 line on 22 targets in 15 games last season. Turner will look to impress elsewhere in an offseason program, but it's unclear when he'll get another chance to do so on the field.
