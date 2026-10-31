Wilson reverted to Carolina's practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wilson got his first elevation of the season ahead of Thursday's loss to Green Bay and ended up logging every defensive snap for the Panthers. He finished with eight tackles (six solo) in his first appearance since Week 12 of last year. Wilson has two more practice-squad elevations remaining, and he could get another opportunity in Week 9 if Will Lee (hamstring) can't suit up, as Akayleb Evans (triceps) is set to miss at least three more contests while on IR.