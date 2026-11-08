The Panthers elevated Wilson from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Wilson was elevated for the first time this season last weekend, and he ended up starting and logging every Panthers defensive snap against Green Bay. The veteran cornerback could do the same Sunday versus Denver, as Will Lee has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury and Akayleb Evans (triceps) is on IR. Wilson finished with eight tackles and two defensed passes in his Panthers debut.