Hardison was waived by Houston on Monday, Al Butler of UPI.com reports.

Hardison was let go to clear room for recently acquired cornerback Kayvon Webster. Hardison has bounced around a bit since coming into the league in 2015. With the preseason nearing an end, it's unsure if Hardison will be able to find a new home before the regular season gets underway.

More News
Our Latest Stories