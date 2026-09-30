The Commanders placed Jones (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list Tuesday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

The nature of Jones' injury isn't clear, but it's severe enough for him to go on the practice squad IL, meaning he won't be eligible for elevation to the active roster for at least the next four games. The undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma joined the Commanders' practice squad in early September after failing to make the Seahawks' 53-man roster at the end of training camp.