Cole was waived by the Seahawks on Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Cole signed with the Seahawks' practice squad in mid-December, then signed a reserve/future deal with them in January. He's also previously spent time with the 49ers, Jets, Giants and Panthers, while appearing in a single-game each year in 2020 and 2021, but only seeing snaps on special teams.