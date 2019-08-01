Matthew Thomas: Let go by Ravens
Thomas was waived by the Ravens on Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Thomas suited up for 10 games with the Steelers as a rookie and recorded four tackles (three solo) in the process. He was ultimately waived in the latter portion of the season. He was working to make an impression at Baltimore's training camp, but they opted to let him go in favor of safety depth. The 24-year-old will now set his sights on a new destination.
