Thomas was waived by the Ravens on Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Thomas suited up for 10 games with the Steelers as a rookie and recorded four tackles (three solo) in the process. He was ultimately waived in the latter portion of the season. He was working to make an impression at Baltimore's training camp, but they opted to let him go in favor of safety depth. The 24-year-old will now set his sights on a new destination.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11396737-marquez-valdes-scantling-packers-td-2018-1400.jpg

    What to watch for in preseason

    With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 3.0

    How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...