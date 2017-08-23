Michael Bowie: Waived by Giants
The Giants waived Bowie on Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Star-Ledger reports.
The transaction comes just days after Bowie was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Giants general manager Jerry Reese noted that the NFL is still gathering more information regarding the incident that prompted Bowie's arrest, so if the offensive tackle is ultimately cleared of any discipline from the league, New York wouldn't necessarily close the door on re-signing him.
